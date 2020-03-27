The D.C. Department of Health announced Friday 37 new cases of COVID-19, including an 11-year-old boy.

There are now a total of 304 positive cases of the coronavirus in the District. Over 2,000 people have been tested for the virus, while 51 people are in recovery.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday the death of George Valentine, a member of her staff ,and the District’s fourth death from COVID-19.

All but 13 of the new cases are individuals under the age of 60.

As of Friday night, the DMV region has recorded 23 deaths and over 1,600 positive cases of COVID-19, with 304 in the District, 604 in Virginia and 774 in Maryland.

To minimize instances of the virus, many people are working from home.

Restaurants and bars are staying open for carryout and delivery service but virtually all other public-facing, non-essential businesses, like movie theaters, museums, public playgrounds and parks, gyms, events and concert venues and personal care businesses, are closed in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Bowser has extended the public health emergency to April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more will last until then and schools, public playgrounds, libraries, and many non-essential businesses will remain closed until then.

The D.C. Board of Elections asked that everyone vote by mail for the June elections.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more. He also ordered all non-essential businesses to close and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until April 24.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the closure of schools until the end of the academic year and ordered the closure of the aforementioned non-essential businesses for at least a month. Mr. Northam also banned mass gatherings of 10 people or more.

