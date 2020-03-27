British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms.

“I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus — that’s to say, a temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of the chief medical officer I have taken a test that has come out positive,” the prime minister said in a videotaped statement.

Mr. Johnson said he’s working from home and self-isolating.

“That’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said. “But be it no doubt that I can continue — thanks to the wizardry of modern technology — to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

He thanked the National Health Service, police, social workers and others working on efforts to fight the virus.

Mr. Johnson said 600,000 members of the public have volunteered amid the pandemic.

“We will get through it, and the way we’re going to get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you’ll have heard so much about,” he said. “Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

On Monday, Mr. Johnson had issued strict lockdown measures, shuttering nonessential businesses and banning people from gathering in groups of more than two for three weeks.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, recently tested positive for the coronavirus and has been displaying mild symptoms, according to a statement from Clarence House issued on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, was in good health and last saw her son on March 12, according to Buckingham Palace.

There are more than 11,800 positive coronavirus cases in the U.K. and more than 570 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

