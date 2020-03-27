ELY, Nev. (AP) - A highway patrol trooper was shot, his patrol vehicle was stolen and a suspect was arrested Friday with possible explosives following a confrontation a little before dawn in a remote area of northeastern Nevada, authorities said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol did not immediately provide information about the condition of the trooper, but confirmed the shooting happened about 6 a.m. on U.S. 93 south of the White Pine County seat of Ely.

The male suspect was apprehended after 10 a.m. not far from the Lincoln County line, and materials identified as possible explosives were found, said Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee, whose deputies were involved in the manhunt.

Lee said it appeared the man acted alone.

A White Pine County sheriff’s dispatcher said no one was immediately available at that office to provide information.

The shooting happened while the trooper stopped to assist a motorist on the highway, Trooper Hannah DeGoey said. The site is more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of Las Vegas and 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Reno.

Lee said the suspected assailant had multiple weapons and was previously known to law enforcement officers. The sheriff said he could not immediately provide a motive.

