FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - An inmate has died in a state prison in Florence.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said in a news release Friday that 47-year-old Samuel Rotondo was found dead Saturday in the Arizona State Prison Complex–Eyman.

According to prison staff, Rotondo had committed an “act of self-harm” and was unresponsive in his cell. They tried to revive him before paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rotondo had been serving a life sentence since 2001 for first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft. He was sentenced in Maricopa County.

As is routine, his death will be investigated and an autopsy will be performed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.