NEW ORLEANS — The coronavirus death toll mounted here Friday, with statistics showing that the elderly are succumbing to COVID-19 the most.

The average age of people dying from the virus was 77 as of noon Thursday, according to a review by The Washington Times. With 36 more deaths in the next 24 hours, Louisiana has now seen 119 deaths and 2,746 cases — 4% death rate — in the outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, last year.

In a grim press conference Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards highlighted how the state has become an epicenter of the virus and warned repeatedly that if residents did not practice virus avoidance by generally staying at home and “social distancing” when they must go out, then Louisiana would find itself out of ventilators and hospital beds by early April.

While Mr. Edwards cited the case of a 17-year-old felled by the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health shows that was an anomaly among Pelican State deaths. The teenager was the only death under the age of 35 in the state. Three people under the age of 40 have died in Louisiana as of Thursday, according to health department data.

Among the dead on March 26, 10 were 90 years old or older and 23 were 80 or older.

The age of those who died between Thursday and Friday has not been posted on the Department of Health website.

The age chart makes no mention of any underlying medical conditions for patients whose death was attributed to coronavirus, and Mr. Edwards said he did not know the condition of the teenager who died in New Orleans, the hardest hit area in the state.

Mr. Edwards has urged residents to abide by the shelter-in-place orders he issued March 22 and stressed coronavirus remains an equal opportunity virus that can strike anyone, sometimes lethally.

The number of patients hospitalized as of noon Friday was 773, with 270, or 35%, requiring ventilation, according to the health department. Should those figures surpass Louisiana’s “surge capacity,” Mr. Edwards said New Orleans‘ convention center, Veterans Administration hospital and perhaps other spots would be converted to public hospital space in wings of 120 beds.

