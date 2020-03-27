CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man pleaded guilty to making fraudulent cash withdrawals from multiple bank and credit union locations in New Hampshire.

Estefano Dall Anese Borlotti, 35, of Brazil, pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Court records said Borlotti and others used gift cards re-encoded with stolen bank account information in order to make the withdrawals using ATM machines.

Law enforcement officers viewed ATM video surveillance and other records to identify Borlotti.

U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said Borlotti has been in custody since his arrest re-entering the country at Miami International Airport in October. The court released him to ICE custody and he is likely to be removed to Brazil. He awaits sentencing.

