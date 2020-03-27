A new data map of spring break activity in Florida shows the remarkable impact the March beach parties there may have had in spreading the coronavirus throughout the U.S.

A company named Tectonix GEO zeroed in on a Ft. Lauderdale beach earlier this month, gathering data emitted by smartphones and other media devices, then tracking them as they fanned out along the Eastern Seaboard and into the Midwest.

“As we zoom further and further out, it becomes clear just how massive the potential impact just one single beach gathering can have in spreading this virus across our nation,” a voice-over says in a video showing the map.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has increasingly come under fire for the pace of his response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has ravaged the world since first infecting people in Wuhan, China, last year.

Florida has not yet joined more than 20 other states in issuing stay-at-home orders, and local authorities have been generally granted wide latitude in deciding what should remain open, including beaches.

On many East Coast and Panhandle beaches in the state that have become famous for spring break, college students and young people partied in huge numbers this month as people out of state grew increasingly fearful of the consequences.

The mindset of the revelers was captured by CBS News on March 18 when several young people in Florida insisting they were going to drink and frolic regardless of health consequences.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” said a man identified as Bradley Sluder. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.