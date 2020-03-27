Maryland’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 774 on Friday, the state reported, marking an increase of 425 cases in the past three days as more people are tested.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia combined has surpassed 1,500, more than quadrupling from a week ago.

“Over the last three days, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland has more than doubled,” Gov. Larry Hogan said via a press release. “Cases in the National Capital Region have more than quadrupled over the last week alone. There is no timetable and no model that can tell us exactly how long this will last or how bad this is going to get.”

Mr. Hogan said he will speak with his cabinet and coronavirus response team Friday. Although he has resisted calling for an official shelter-in-place order, the governor insisted that citizens stay home to contain further spread of the virus.

“I cannot stress this enough: Marylanders need to stay in place at home to help slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Mr. Hogan wrote. “Our state has already faced and overcome daunting challenges before, and we will do so again.”

Late Thursday, the Trump administration granted Mr. Hogan’s request for a major disaster declaration for the state, which will lead to more resources for Maryland to fight the pandemic.

