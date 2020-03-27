MoveOn has waged a new attack campaign against Sen. Richard Burr for allegedly profiting off of non-public information before the stock market cratered in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Burr is not up for reelection until 2022, but the progressive ad campaign on Facebook and at the Raleigh News & Observer aims to force North Carolina Republican from office immediately. The ads feature a black-and-white photograph of Mr. Burr with one hand colored red to show he was caught red-handed and brand him a “pandemic profiteer.”

Mr. Burr, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, reportedly sold approximately $1.7 million in stocks after learning of the coronavirus’s potentially calamitous impact before such information available to him became public knowledge. He also reportedly shared warnings with private donors while publicly espousing America’s preparedness to combat the virus.

“In public, Senator Burr misleadingly reassured voters about America’s novel coronavirus preparedness, parroting the Trump-GOP party line. But behind the scenes, he was selling off up to $1.7 million in personal stock holdings,” reads the MoveOn ad on Facebook. “Senator Burr was caught red handed using private information for his personal profit, at our expense — it’s time for him to resign.”

MoveOn ran its ads to “take over” the homepage of the Raleigh News & Observer website Thursday, and splashed banner ads across the North Carolina newspaper’s digital articles as well. MoveOn has paid as much as $2,000 on anti-Burr ads that began running on Facebook on March 21.

Mr. Burr’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment. Mr. Burr has previously said in a statement he relied on news reports to make his stock moves, and he said he personally requested the Senate Ethics Committee review his actions.

The progressive group’s advocacy campaign is not a purely partisan cause, as many of Mr. Burr’s right-leaning allies have called for his resignation. Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has suggested he resign and fellow Republican lawmakers have pressured Mr. Burr also, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida who requested the Senate immediately remove Mr. Burr from the leadership of the Intelligence Committee.

Mr. Gaetz has also called on Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republican, to refer Mr. Burr to the Justice Department for prosecution.

