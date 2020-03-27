By - Associated Press - Friday, March 27, 2020

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A person has died in a shooting involving police late Thursday on Interstate 5 south of Salem, troopers say.

The involved Oregon State Police troopers weren’t injured, according to the agency. The person, referred to only as “the suspect,” died at the scene, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

No information about the circumstances of the shooting - including what the person is suspected of doing - has been released.

The involved troopers have been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice. It wasn’t immediately clear how many troopers were involved.

