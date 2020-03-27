Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called on President Trump to set up a federal coronavirus testing site for the Washington region Friday.

“We do not have enough testing material and personal protective equipment [PPE] for our medical staff and first responders,” Mr. Northam said at a press conference. “This is partly due to supply chain disruptions in Asia because of the [COVID-19] outbreak there and it will take several weeks for that to get back on track.”

About 360,000 federal workers live in Maryland, Virginia and the District and are critical to the functioning of the government, which is why priority needs to be given to testing in the area, Mr. Northam said.

Mr. Northam said the states are all bidding against each other for health supplies and called on any private entity to donate personal protective equipment to healthcare workers. He said the state Department of Corrections is making PPE, as well.

The region recorded 14 deaths and more than 1,600 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, less than a 1% death rate, with 267 cases in the District, 604 in Virginia and 774 in Maryland.

Many people are working from home, essential businesses are open, and restaurants and bars are offering only carryout and delivery service, but virtually all other non-essential businesses, such as movie theaters, museums, public playgrounds and parks, gyms, events, concert venues and personal care businesses, have been closed in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the public health emergency to at least April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more will last until then. Schools, restaurants and bars, public playgrounds, libraries, and many nonessential businesses will remain closed until then, as well. The D.C. Board of Elections asked that everyone vote by mail for the June elections.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more, he ordered all nonessential businesses to close and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until April 24.

Mr. Northam ordered the closure of schools until the end of the academic year and ordered the closure of nonessential businesses for at least a month. Mr. Northam also banned mass gatherings of 10 people or more.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.