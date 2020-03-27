Rep. Joseph Cunningham announced Friday that a positive test for the coronavirus prevented him from traveling to Washington to vote in favor of the stimulus bill.

The South Carolina Democrat said he started experiencing some loss of taste and smell last week and was tested Thursday for COVID-19.

“Today I learned I actually tested positive,” he said in a video posted on social media, adding that he was told to stay in quarantine through Wednesday of this week.

Mr. Cunningham said his wife and kid are both asymptomatic and will be self-quarantining with him.

“I want to be clear here, I feel fine I feel great, and even though I have to stay home for a few days this won’t stop me from working from home for my constituents here in the Low Country,” he said.

Mr. Cunningham urged viewers to listen to their doctors and to do what they can to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

He also sought recommendations on good television series to watch while he is stuck indoors.

