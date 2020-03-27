Stores are implementing extra precautions for customers and employees as they grapple with demand for services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cleaning and sanitizing more rigorously, hosting special shopping hours for vulnerable customers, extending paid sick leave and putting up signs about social distancing are some of the steps retailers are taking to ease anxiety for consumers and workers.

“We’re taking any and all measures to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates. To that end, we remain in contact with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], as well as respective state health departments, and are taking every precaution necessary to keep our stores safe, cleaned and sanitized,” said Charles Crowson, senior communications manager for Walmart.

Walmart stores adjusted operating hours to help employees restock shelves and sanitize the stores, and it provided a voice-activated app for workers to use for cleaning guidance. The retail giant began installing plexiglass barriers as “sneeze guards” at pharmacy lanes and will start installing them at regular registers over the next three weeks. It also has started putting in floor decals at entrances and in checkout lanes to help customers gauge proper social distancing.

Target said it will station workers at store entrances to make sure carts are clean for customers. Employees will clean checkout lanes after each transaction and rotate use of checkout lanes to allow deep cleaning of those not in use. The chain will stop accepting in-store product returns and exchanges for the next three weeks, but will honor returns that expire within that period.

For now, Target is halting the sales of reusable bags and is asking customers who use them to bag their own items at checkout. Paper and plastic bags will be available, and any local fees for using them will be waived. The stores are expanding dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens and those with existing health problems, reserving Tuesday and Wednesday mornings for them starting next week. CVS, its partnering pharmacy, also will open early to accommodate those shoppers.

Grocery store chain Trader Joe’s has temporarily closed some of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Maryland, where staff members tested positive for COVID-19, for cleaning and restocking. The store in Elkridge, Maryland, which closed because of a suspected COVID-19 case, reopened Friday.

Trader Joe’s is limiting the number of customers in a store at one time, exercising social distancing practices, cleaning carts and baskets, and suggesting shoppers limit their purchases to two per item. The grocery store chain is stressing its employees stay home if they are sick or feeling unwell, offering an additional seven days of paid sick time. For staff quarantined or diagnosed with coronavirus, Trader Joe’s is providing up to two weeks of paid leave.

Customers will not be charged for Trader Joe’s paper bags, and the grocery stores are in the process of installing plexiglass at registers.

Whole Foods has changed its hours and is opening its stores to customers who are 60 years and older one hour before opening to the general public. The grocery store is working with owner Amazon to expand its free, two-hour grocery delivery and door drop services for Prime members in more than 2,000 cities. It is also trying to expand pickup services to all markets in a shorter time frame.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, said stores could check the temperatures of their employees before work as another precaution. He also offered the public some shopping tips.

Order groceries online or by phone if possible, then pick up the items at the store to minimize contact.

If having groceries or other items delivered, wash hands after handling packages or wipe down cardboard boxes.

Visit the store during non-peak hours when fewer people are anticipated to shop.

When shopping during “seniors only” hours, be aware of long lines and observe the 6-foot rule of social distancing.

Use self checkout when possible.

