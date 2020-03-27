Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, will demand the House take a recorded vote on the $2 trillion coronavirus economic emergency stimulus package.

However, the House will have enough members to reach a quorum, a leadership aide told The Washington Times, so a final vote on the package can still proceed Friday.

Mr. Massie accused Congressional leadership of orchestrating a “fix.”

It’s pretty clear now, with enough members here to pass the bill, that Pelosi and McCarthy are still working together to block a recorded vote just to insulate members of Congress from ACCOUNTABILITY.



Biggest spending bill in the history of mankind, and no recorded vote? #SWAMP — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 27, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dragged out her remarks on the House floor ahead of the vote to ensure enough members were present, while still social distancing, to block Mr. Massie’s request.

Members scrambled to make it to Capitol Hill Friday morning after Mr. Massie hinted Thursday that he would oppose a voice vote on the package.

“The Constitution requires that a quorum of members be present to conduct business in the House. Right now, millions of essential, working-class Americans are still required to go to work during this pandemic…Is it too much to ask that the House do its job, just like the Senate did?” he tweeted.

The House needs a majority of its members present — at least 216 — in order to vote if a member forces the quorum issue.

Mr. Massie has faced a wave of backlash from his colleagues on the Hill and President Trump who argue the move risks spreading the virus amongst members in the chamber and during their travel.

