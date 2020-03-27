FREMONT, Neb. (AP) - The top Dodge County prosecutor has been accused of driving under the influence, the county said.

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested Monday and has been released from custody, a county news release said. Associated Press attempts to reach Glass to comment were unsuccessful Friday. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A special prosecutor from outside Dodge County was appointed to handle an investigation and prosecution, the release said.

Glass has been county attorney since 2011.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.