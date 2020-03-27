FREMONT, Neb. (AP) - The top Dodge County prosecutor has been accused of driving under the influence, the county said.
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested Monday and has been released from custody, a county news release said. Associated Press attempts to reach Glass to comment were unsuccessful Friday. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
A special prosecutor from outside Dodge County was appointed to handle an investigation and prosecution, the release said.
Glass has been county attorney since 2011.
