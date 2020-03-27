President Trump on Friday defended his decision to see off a Navy ship, the “Comfort,” that is heading from Virginia to New York City on Saturday to help with the coronavirus crisis, saying it’s an expression of patriotism even if his own guidance calls on people to avoid travel and stay at home.

“I have spirit for the country. We have sailors, we have doctors on the trip,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing. “I’m not going to be jumping around in a huddle.”

The Comfort will provide additional hospital space as regular hospitals in New York deal with an influx of coronavirus patients.

The trip to Norfolk will be Mr. Trump’s first piece of domestic travel in nearly three weeks, as the virus blankets the nation.

Mr. Trump said a reporter’s question about the photo-op is “fair,” but he feels the trip is a simple and legitimate gesture as the commander-in-chief.

“It’s right down the road, practically,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s like, a tiny trip.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.