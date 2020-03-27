President Trump said Friday the federal government bought ventilators from “some wonderful companies” even as he threatened to wield war-production powers against General Motors, saying he’s unhappy with automaker’s efforts and demands amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mr. Trump will announce the companies and the number of ventilators later Friday. The machines, which help people breathe, are vital to the coronavirus response since the virus causes respiratory distress.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other governors have pleaded with Mr. Trump to find and ship more ventilators to their hospitals, saying it’s too difficult for them to find them on the open market.

The president on Friday blamed GM for some of the hiccups.

GM previously agreed to produce ventilators with Ventec Life Systems, Inc., as automakers refocus their production capability toward the crisis.

The New York Times reported the administration pulled back from purchasing tens of thousands of the machines after the price tag came in at $1 billion. The paper said the deal might still happen but the Federal Emergency Management Agency wanted to shop around.

Mr. Trump said he might force GM to make the machines through the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law that allows the president to compel production from private industries.

The president says GM scaled back the terms of the agreement.

“They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, ‘very quickly,’” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke ‘P.’”

Mr. Trump, who was referring to GM CEO Mary T. Barra, later explained that “P” meant the production act.

The Washington Times has sought comment from GM about the status of the deal.

Mr. Trump, in his series of tweets, said GM “MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!”

GM no longer owns the Lordstown plant. It sold the plant to Workhorse, which makes electric trucks.

Mr. Trump trumpeted the sale on Twitter at the time.

Also Friday, Mr. Trump said he delivered thousands of ventilators to New York, only for the state to place them in storage.

Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, said the ventilators arrived Wednesday and are being deployed to hospitals as they need them.

“We don’t know which hospitals will have the need yet — this is evolving in real time,” she tweeted.

She said the federal government gave New York 2,000 ventilators, but they need 30,000.

“We have to be smart about what we have & be able to move on a dime,” she wrote. “Lives are at stake.”

