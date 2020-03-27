Don’t doubt that America is ready for the challenges ahead. The nation is, actually rated No. 1 in terms of disaster readiness, according to the Global Health Security Index, compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. tops the list of 195 countries.

“Despite claims by the mainstream media and the Democratic Party that the United States was ‘ill-prepared’ to handle the coronavirus pandemic and that actions by Trump administration made us vulnerable, the United States was actually ranked the best-prepared country in the world to handle a pandemic in a study by Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security published in late 2019,” wrote Matt Margolis, a columnist for PJ Media.

The U.S. has a Global Health Security Index score that was 83.5 out of a possible 100 — the highest ranking in the analysis. Britain placed second with a score of 77.9, Netherlands third at 75.6., Australia fourth at 75.5 and Canada fifth at 75.3.

Scores are based on a nation’s ability to prevent, detect or response to health emergencies such a “the emergence or release of pathogens,” among other factors.

“The Trump administration has been the target of a significant amount of misinformation being disseminated by the Democrats and the mainstream media designed to undermine confidence in the administration’s handling of the pandemic, including false reports that Trump ‘dissolved’ the White House pandemic response office and that Trump cut funding to the CDC and NIH,” Mr. Margolis noted.

“Despite these false reports, Trump’s approval ratings have improved in the past few weeks,” he said.

