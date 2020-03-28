Three South Korean makers of COVID-19 kits will soon be able to sell their products in the U.S., a development that comes after President Trump requested medical supplies from President Moon Jae-in earlier in the week.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said the Food and Drug Administration approved the kits, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The U.S. has recorded over 104,000 cases of the coronavirus, the most in the world. More than 1,700 people have died, while nearly 900 have officially recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

South Korea has been praised for its effective and swift response to the spread of the virus, including advanced testing capabilities. Now it’s looking to help other nations, including the U.S., Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

The coronavirus slammed South Korea earlier than many other places. The nation has recorded nearly 9,500 cases and 144 deaths.

During a phone call Tuesday, Mr. Trump told Mr. Moon he would make sure the FDA granted swift approval of South Korean supplies.

