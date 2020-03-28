Tom Coburn’s reputation preceded him throughout the Capitol — a cantankerous trouble-maker who was tough to work with, and more interested in blowing things up than getting things done. And that reputation was completely wrong, just about everyone who ended up working with him came to quickly realize.

Mr. Coburn, a medical doctor turned politician died Saturday morning at age 72 after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to his family, leaving one of the most substantial legacies in recent congressional history.

With a single amendment to a bill in 2010, he saved the government $262 billion, and counting. He made a cottage industry out of spotting ridiculous-sounding spending items, such as the so-called “Bridge to Nowhere” project in Alaska. His investigative work brought down the largest Social Security disability fraud ring in history.

And to those who knew him best, the virtuoso legislative abilities were, if anything, exceeded by the decency of the man.

“I never met another politician like him. His honesty, devotion to facts and reason, his strength, his intellect, and his genuine warmth will always be with me. His true friendship will be a gift I will treasure forever,” said Erskine Bowles, a former chief of staff to President Clinton who got to know Mr. Coburn while working on a commission to cut the deficit.

“At weekly staff meetings Dr. Coburn shared a word of the day-the one that stands out is ‘impact,’” said Joelle Cannon, a long-time staffer. “Dr. Coburn did not have to wonder if his life had meaning or impact. He was more devoted to the person than he was the policy, and because of that, he changed each of our lives significantly.”

Mr. Coburn’s family released a statement announcing his death, and said a memorial service will be announced later.

“Because of his strong faith, he rested in the hope found in John chapter 11 verse 25 where Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, will live, even though they die.’ Today he lives in heaven,” the family said.

Former colleagues remarked on Mr. Coburn’s religious faith, and his dedication to his priorities.

“Dr. Coburn will be remembered by many around the country for his work in Congress, but in Oklahoma, he will be remembered as a physician, a Sunday School teacher, and a mentor. He delivered over 4,000 babies and cared for thousands of moms in Muskogee,” said Sen. James Lankford, who succeeded Mr. Coburn in the Senate.

“Tom Coburn was a special, special man,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican. “He was a Christian and a father and a husband, and all of those identities were much more important to him than where he got his paycheck.”

Mr. Coburn won election as part of the GOP sweep in 1994, capturing a Democrat-held seat. He served three terms, then left in keeping with his term limit pledge. When he left, the seat was promptly won back by Democrats.

Four years later he sought Oklahoma’s open Senate seat. GOP leaders worked against him in the primary but he won, then in the general election beat Rep. Brad Carson, the Democrat who’d taken over his House seat.

Alan Frumin, who was parliamentarian in the Senate for most of Coburn’s tenure, said after Coburn was elected but before he took his seat in 2005, people came to his office and warned of the impending storm. He was prickly and tough to work with, the story went.

“Suffice to say it, they were wrong,” Mr. Frumin says.

“We developed such respect for his way of doing business, and respect morphed into affection, and I say that as somebody who, he certainly put us through our paces,” Mr. Frumin said. “He was dogged, he was thorough, and he was good to his word on everything. he was a force to be reckoned with.”

Setting aside the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, the West Virginia Democrat who literally wrote the book on the history of the Senate, Mr. Coburn was in a class of his own when it came to learning and deploying the chamber’s rules.

Few senators bother to pay attention to them, and of those that do, some delegate to their staff, while others learn it all themselves. Mr. Coburn did both.

Duplication

By his own measure, Mr. Coburn failed in 2010, when the Senate was debating yet another debt limit increase and he came to the floor with an amendment demanding $120 billion in cuts. He figured there was at least enough duplication in government that agencies should be able to sweat that much out.

Democrats who controlled the chamber resisted, and so did some Republicans.

Mr. Coburn settled for a study, with Congress ordering the Government Accountability Office to produce a report looking at redundancies.

Yet that failure may be the single most successful act of budget-cutting decades. That GOA study became known as the Duplication Report, a yearly page-turner of government redundancies that as of last year had saved the government $262 billion — “and counting,” says Gene Dodaro, who as comptroller general is head of the GAO.

GAO’s duplication web page has been viewed more than 280,000, while the PDFs of the reports themselves have more than 165,000 views, and has been downloaded nearly 45,000 times.

When the next report comes out this spring, the $262 billion figure will be even higher.

“The gift that keeps on giving, and it will for a long time,” Mr. Dodaro said.

One of Mr. Coburn’s principles drilled into staff was that they shouldn’t be afraid to fight and lose. Sometimes you won the war by losing a few choice battles.

But they were also drilled to always treat legislative opponents with respect, to try to find common ground, and to outwork everyone else.

His staff figures it wrote more than 1,000 amendments to cut spending during his 10 years in the Senate.

Most of them were easily defeated or, more often, never even got a vote.

One of those failures was the Bridge to Nowhere, a span that was to be built to reach Gravina Island, with a permanent population of perhaps 50. Alaska’s congressional delegation inserted an “earmark” into a bill directing $223 million in federal money to project, saying the bridge was needed to replace a less reliable ferry service.

After Hurricane Katrina slammed the Gulf Coast, Mr. Coburn called on Congress to cut the bridge money and use it to rebuild a bridge in Louisiana. His amendment was crushed, 82-15.

But the bridge was never built. He had made it too toxic, and several years later then-Gov. Sarah Palin canceled the project, saying the money would be used elsewhere.

Earmarks would also never recover from the bad press, and by 2011 they were eliminated, with the arrival of a new GOP majority in the House.

Top wastewatcher

Mr. Coburn made “shrimp on a treadmill” famous, when he highlighted a federally funded science research project that involved running shrimp on a specially-built treadmill designed to test how shrimp absorbed oxygen under stress.

When a video of the shrimp surfaced, Mr. Coburn pounced, dubbing it a waste of taxpayer money.

The Washington Times reached out to the study author, who didn’t respond.

Another time Mr. Coburn challenged the Social Security disability of a man who lived as an “adult baby,” sleeping in diapers in an adult-sized crib and collecting government benefits even though he admitted he had some computer and woodworking skills.

One time when Democrats called a press conference to complain about him blocking a bill they wanted passed, he showed up and sat in the front row alongside the press.”I’m going to enjoy the festivities,” he told reporters.

Mr. Coburn was also the chief sponsor of then-Sen. Barack Obama’s biggest legislative accomplishment, the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act of 2006. Signed into law by President George W. Bush, at a signing ceremony Mr. Obama attended at the White House, the measure created USASpending.gov, which is still the best way to track government contracts and disbursements.

Those who worked with Mr. Coburn said he was never cheap. He gave his best, and expected that of those around him.

“I loved working with him. He actually made it easy to do so,” said Mr. Bowles, a former White House chief of staff to President Clinton, who would come to know Mr. Coburn as part of the deficit reduction panel that came to be known as the Bowles-Simpson Commission, after himself and co-chairman former Sen. Alan Simpson.

The commission’s goal was grand — to come up with a deal that would set the government’s finances on solid footing. Mr. Coburn was an obvious choice to sit on it, since that had been his own goal since coming to Washington.

“From day one he was completely transparent , honest and straight forward with me. But he didn’t just give me his trust, it was something I had to earn over time,” Mr. Bowles said. “But once he did feel confident that Al and I were as committed to real fiscal responsibility and reform as he was, he educated us, directed us and led us to ideas and solutions we would never have found without his direction, guidance and expertise.”

The outsider

That’s not to say Mr. Coburn wasn’t willing to mix it up.

Most freshman senators are content to lay low and get a feel for things. Some wait months before delivering their maiden speech on the floor.

Mr. Coburn didn’t bother with a maiden speech. He just began blocking other senators’ bills. Within a few months of taking office, Roll Call, a Capitol Hill newspaper, said he’d put a “hold” on hundreds of pieces of legislation.

Don Ritchie, emeritus historian for the Senate, says Mr. Coburn probably holds the all-time record for holds.

“There have always been senators who marched to the beat of their own drums: John C. Calhoun, Charles Sumner, Robert La Follette, Huey Long, etc.,” Mr. Ritchie said. “Their obstructionist tactics at times goaded those in the center to take tougher stands. They’ve played important roles, but not much legislation would have passed if there had been many more of them.”

Those who knew Mr. Coburn would say he would probably be content with the legislation he did block from passing.

Many members of Congress, when they come to Washington, go through a transformation. For the first few years, when they talk about “We,” they usually mean their constituents back home. Eventually, when they say “We” they mean themselves and other members of Congress.

Mr. Coburn didn’t succumb to that.

He made a three-term pledge when he first ran for the House in 1994, and stuck to it, leaving the chamber after the 2000 election.

When he ran for the Senate he imposed a two-term pledge on himself. He would end up staying just 10 years, leaving early because of his health.

While in the capital he took pains to keep his ties to home — including continuing to deliver babies in his doctor’s practice. That sparked another of his fights against the D.C. establishment, after the Senate ethics committee ruled he was violating conflict-of-interest rules by holding an outside job.

He then stopped taking payment, saying he would do it pro bono — but the committee rejected that plan, saying the hospital he worked at was for-profit, so it was still a conflict of interest.

He ignored the committee and continued.

A little known fact — Coburn also delivered future “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood, according to a longtime aide.

