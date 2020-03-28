Authorities in Virginia say two people have died after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County involving a wrong-way driver accused of driving under the influence.

A news release from the Virginia State Police said that the crash happened Friday night around 11:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 95.

The VSP said that a driver of a Jeep Liberty was going the wrong way and struck a Nissan Altima head-on and then struck a Lexus GS.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, 43-year-old Reinee Thomas of Glen Allen, was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release. She died at the scene, and a one-year-old boy also died at the scene despite being in a child safety seat. Two women also in the car sustained serious injuries, and an infant was treated and released.

The man driving the Lexus also sustained serious injuries.

The news release identifies the driver of the Jeep as Danielle N. McDaniel, 32, of Petersburg. Authorities say she was traveling south in the northbound interstate lanes.

The news release said that McDaniel was charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol manslaughter, felony DUI maiming and a DUI-related misdemeanor.

McDaniel is currently jailed. A state police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if McDaniel has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

