Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity laid into Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his eponymous program late Friday, accusing the New York Democrat of “whining, bitching and complaining” about how the federal government is handling the growing number of COVID-19 patients in his state as it becomes the epicenter of the deadly global novel coronavirus pandemic.

The conservative commentator made the remark during his primetime opinion program after Mr. Cuomo pleaded this week for the Trump administration to help New York acquire upwards of 40,000 ventilators he expects the state will need as its hospital treat more and more patients suffering from the infectious respiratory disease.

“Everything that New York will need, Andrew Cuomo has requested, the president has delivered,” Mr. Hannity said on the show. “But you know, I watched day after day, and he says it, he talks with such great authority. These politicians all talk, no action, that is what we are getting from Cuomo. It sounds great, sounds authoritative, sounds wonderful. Came on my radio show for 40 minutes, ‘Yeah, we will all work for gather’. Today, he had nothing but more whining, bitching, and complaining. It’s getting pathetic, Andrew.”

“What are you doing and why didn’t you prepare better?” asked Mr. Hannity, who lives and works in New York.

The Empire State currently has the most confirmed cases in the country of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus discovered in December, and Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly asked for assistance from the Trump administration in anticipation of the outbreak worsening.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday this week, the governor said President Trump’s administration had provided New York with a fraction of the number of ventilator machines the state needs.

“What am I going to do with 400 ventilators, when I need 30,000,” Mr. Cuomo asked angrily.

Mr. Trump responded Thursday evening by suggesting that Mr. Cuomo was exaggerated the number of ventilators needed by New York while discussing the request on the “Hannity” program.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” said Mr. Trump. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

“All the predictions say you could have an apex needing 140,000 beds and about 40,000 ventilators,” Mr. Cuomo replied Friday afternoon.

Mr. Hannity made the latest comments about Mr. Cuomo during his Fox News show that evening while accusing him of being unappreciative of the government’s assistance so far.

“New Yorkers need and deserve help, and the president has rightly directed the full and complete support of the federal government. Unprecedented assistance has been given and will be given as promised ” Mr. Hannity said Friday night, adding that the state is set to receive billions of dollars in aide in the form of support such as several hospitals being built and 4,000 additional ventilators to be delivered.

“Thank Donald Trump. Maybe once in a while say ‘Thank You, Mr. President. Thank you to the American people. They are paying that bill,” he said during the show.

New York as confirmed more than 52,000 cases of COVID-19 across so far, Mr. Cuomo said during a Saturday afternoon press conference. The neighboring state of New Jersey currently has the second-most in the country with more than 8,000, while California has confirmed less than half of that amount.

More than 104,00 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the country, including over 1,600 fatal infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday, Mr. Cuomo said that 728 people have died in New York from the disease. He expects the state will reach its apex in two or three weeks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.