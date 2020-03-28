President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Michigan, entitling the state to more federal aid in the midst of criticism by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the administration’s pandemic relief efforts.

The president issued the order on Friday to provide more federal funding for crisis counseling in all areas of the state.

Ms. Whitmer has criticized the administration for failing to supply the state with enough emergency medical supplies.

However, on Saturday she said the state had received a new shipment of supplies from Washington.

“This morning we received 112,800 N95 masks in our shipment from the strategic national stockpile w/8k more on the way,” she tweeted. “Great news for our health care workers. We’ll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.