President Trump said he may announce Saturday a mandated quarantine on New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut.

The quarantine would restrict travel and people from leaving the Northeast. The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told the president in a phone call Saturday that people infected with COVID 19 are traveling to his state, refusing to shelter in place.

“There is a possibility that at some time today we will do a quarantine — short term, two weeks — on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut,” the president told reporters.

“I’d rather not do it, but we might need it,” he added.

The president made his comments as he was going to Joint Base Andrews, as he will be seeing the Navy hospital ship Comfort off as it heads to New York. It is expected to arrive Monday to help alleviate hospitals that are treating a number of patients ill with the coronavirus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.