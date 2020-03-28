President Trump said Saturday night he won’t order a quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, but the government instead is issuing a “strong” travel advisory.

“On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “A quarantine will not be necessary.”

Mr. Trump said earlier Saturday that he was considering a quarantine order for the area. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told the president in a phone call Saturday that people infected with COVID-19 are traveling to his state, refusing to shelter in place.

“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hotspot — New York, New Jersey maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined,” Mr. Trump said Saturday afternoon.

