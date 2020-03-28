President Trump said Saturday the 70,000-ton Navy hospital ship Comfort is a “message of hope and solidarity” being sent to the people of New York, which has the most COVID-19 cases in the nation.

The ship is expected to arrive in Manhattan on Monday and begin treating patients on Tuesday, who are not infected with the coronavirus.

The goal is for the hospital ship to be used to alleviate hospitals that need to free up beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

“As we gather today, our country is at war with an invisible enemy,” Mr. Trump said.

New York has more than 7,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We are here for you. We are fighting for you. We are with you all the way and we always will be. You have the unwavering support of the entire nation,” the president told New Yorkers, speaking from Norfolk, Virginia.

Mr. Trump has also sent another hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, to Los Angeles where the spread of COVID-19 is also increasing.

