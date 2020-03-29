Two more inmates at the D.C. jail tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19, bringing the jail’s total cases to four, according to the Department of Corrections.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old man — both of whom were moved Thursday to a quarantine unit from the Correctional Treatment Facility after the confirmation of the facility’s first case — tested positive Saturday night for COVID-19, according to the DOC.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the jail’s first case of COVID-19 on Thursday — that of a 20-year-old man, which resulted in the quarantine of 36 individuals.

A 44-year-old man became the second inmate to test positive for the virus on Friday and is currently in isolation; he was not staying in the same unit as the prisoner in the first case, according to DOC.

The District’s Public Defender Service, in one motion, asked for the release of all misdemeanants in the jail, according to a report from the Washington City Paper.

In a motion requesting the release of their client, one public defender wrote that the DOC is not following Center for Disease Control coronavirus protocols.

According to the court document, the CDC recommends having a stock of medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene supplies; however, DOC General Counsel Eric Glover was unable to provide a list of materials currently in stock.

The CDC also recommends social distancing in corrections facilities at meals, in common areas and at group activities, but DOC has not confirmed they are taking social distancing measures, and , according to the court document, the population size of about 1,700 makes it unlikely they will be able to do so.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. filed a memorandum, before the jail confirmed its first case, in support of pre-trial detention for a defendant and wrote that the DOC has taken the proper precautions to keep the inmates and visitors safe.

The U.S. attorney wrote that the jail has suspended all non-attorney visitors, implemented a screening process for those who do enter, and that DOC has daily briefings about how to combat the virus and has ordered more medical and PPE supplies.

About a week ago, the union representing corrections officers voted no confidence in the jail leadership after officers were forced to quarantine over 50 inmates while wearing only a face mask and gloves.

The officers requested additional protective wear to execute the quarantine and were denied. While the officers were performing the quarantine order, many of the inmates initially refused and one spat in the face of an officer.

