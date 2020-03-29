Metro will continue its reduced service for essential travel only during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Starting Monday, Metrorail riders will no longer be able to board trains in the front or rear cars to create a buffer between the operators and the general public.

“Despite the fact that rail ridership is down about 93 percent, Metro will continue to operate all 8-car trains—the longest possible length—to allow plenty of room for safe social distancing in the remaining six cars,” said the press release.

“Metrorail ridership is now less than a tenth of its normal level, and bus ridership has been reduced by up to 75%,” stated the press release.

This is the schedule for the week of March 30 through April 3:

Metrorail

Open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Trains every 15 minutes on Red Line, every 20 minutes on all other lines.

Metrobus

Buses run on modified Sunday schedule throughout the week.

For the bus fare collection is temporarily suspended because Metro is asking riders to use the rear door only, except when riders request to use the wheelchair ramp or the bus to kneel.

The following 17 Metro stations will remain closed:

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Mt. Vernon Square

Judiciary Square

Archives

Greensboro

Eisenhower Ave.

Virginia Square

Cleveland Park

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Cheverly

Clarendon

East Falls Church

College Park

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Van Dorn St.

