We already know that a wide variety of major print, broadcast and online news organizations continue to produce coverage meant to undermine President Trump and his administration as the teams do battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The official efforts are an evolving, quick-moving process with promising results, the public updates delivered with considerable candor from those monitoring every facet of the response.

In other eras, U.S. presidents and public officials would have received support from the press through helpful, fair and honest coverage meant to keep the public informed and engaged.

But not this time around.

Here’s some pertinent advice from a Fox News Channel host Greg Gutfeld regarding the coronavirus crisis and the liberal news media’s unending bias and animosity against Mr. Trump and the White House coronavirus task force.

“We can hold this country together with or without the media’s help, and believe me they are not helping much, if at all,” Mr. Gutfeld told his audience over the weekend, with a warning about what appears to be the media’s own malaise.

“I have no doubt we will exit this dark period stronger and better than before. Jobs will return. The economy will roar back. The truth will come out. And we will have saved many lives. And the only sickness that lingers, the one that seems impervious to drugs, is the media’s own incurable bias. Best to keep your distance permanently,” said Mr. Gutfeld.

A HANDY SUMMATION

No wonder Democrats are nervous.

“Despite the relentless attacks from Democrats and the media, a strong majority of America is behind President Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic,” advises Steve Guest, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, who supplies this handy summation of public opinion polls conducted in the last week:

“ABC/Washington Post poll: 66% express confidence in the federal government’s ability to handle the outbreak,” Mr. Guests said.

A Gallup poll revealed 60% approve of the president’s response to the coronavirus. The Gallup poll also showed an increase in the president’s approval rating among independents and Democrats. Another Hill-Harris poll found that 61% of voters say Mr. Trump is taking strong measures to slow or stop coronavirus spread while an ABC/Ipsos poll: revealed that 55% of the public approve of the president’s management of the crisis.

And finally, a CBS News poll found that 53% say Mr. Trump is doing “a good job of handling the outbreak.”

GETTING CRANKY

“President Trump’s approval Is spiking, and the Left can’t stand it,” writes David Marcus, a columnist for The Federalist.

“You would think that most people would view this as good thing, I mean, in the middle of a crisis, having faith in leadership is better than not having faith in leadership, right? For many on the left, though, these numbers are cause for consternation,” Mr. Marcus writes.

He cited CNN analyst Ana Navarro-Cardenas who was perplexed by a recent ABC poll with a 51% approval rating for the president.

“Who are these 51% of Americans who approve of the way this lying, narcissistic, science-denying, petty, partisan, infantile, intellectual wasteland, lame excuse for a President with the vocabulary of a 4 year-old (apologies to 4 year-olds), is mishandling this crisis? Really,” the analyst wrote in a tweet.

Mr. Marcus said that “for Trump supporters, this is all obviously delicious. But that really isn’t the point. The point is that in a time of national crisis, Trump has changed his behavior and risen to the challenge. Our friends on the left either can’t or refuse to see this. But the American people do. And they are the ones who decide the fate of Trump’s reelection chances, not the bobble-headed pundits that people PBS, CNN, and MSNBC.”

THE ABORTION IRONY

Abortion awareness has taken on a new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other pro-choice factions insist that funds for the procedure should be considered a vital part of the $2.4 trillion national coronavirus aid response.

“You know you live in a healthy society when its ‘elite’ journalists demand even more dead bodies than those being produced by a pandemic. That’s precisely what the New York Times editorial board asked for in their recent piece that called for even ‘more’ abortions during the coronavirus outbreak. Imagine that; even as normal life has been interrupted all around us, lefties need abortion mills to be one of the few constant and sure things still operating,” writes Gabriel Hays, a Media Research Center cultural analyst.

He cites a recent op-ed titled “Make Abortion More Available During the Pandemic — Not Less” in which the Times made the case that abortions were an “essential” component of comprehensive health care.

“Ah, yes, killing kids is as essential as the ER doctor saving lives. This is just a dark Orwellian leftist game. The notion that someone wanting an abortion is an equal emergency to someone’s imminent death from coronavirus or a heart attack is not convincing,” writes Mr. Hays.

Our old friend “Deep Woods” — a longtime political commentator who indeed lives in the dense woods of the Northeast — agrees with the analyst.

“Does anyone else see the irony of spending $2 trillion to save the lives of adults and elders, yet spend another $600 million to kill a million babies a year?” he writes from a “hunker bunker” up north, in a terse note to Inside the Beltway.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. adults say they are “probably behaving appropriately” during the coronavirus pandemic; 79% of Republicans, 77% of independents and 80% of Democrats agree.

• 9% overall say they are not taking the risks of coronavirus seriously enough; 7% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall say they are overreacting to the virus threat; 9% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 64% overall say they are worried about personally “experiencing” coronavirus; 56% of Republicans, 61% of independents and 74% of Democrats agree.

• 37% overall say they are not too worried or not worried at all about the virus; 45% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 22-24.

