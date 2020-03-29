Oregon Gov. Kate Brown isn’t pulling any punches with her state’s newly launched coronavirus public-awareness campaign promoting social distancing.

A 30-second ad for the state’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” campaign says that “1.4% of all Oregonians could die” during the coronavirus epidemic, and the average person knows 600 people, “which means five people you know could lose their lives.”

“It’s up to you how many people live or die,” says the ad released Saturday. “Don’t accidentally kill someone.”

The campaign by the Portland agency Wieden+Kennedy, which was done pro bono, includes the thumbnail, “Did you accidentally kill someone today?”

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis. None of us have been through anything like this before,” said Ms. Brown in a statement. “The single most important thing each of us can do to protect our community and frontline workers, and to save lives right now, is stay home.”

Not everyone was a fan. Republican state Rep. Bill Post blasted the campaign and countered with a two-minute video post that included positive messages like, “You’re doing great, Oregon!” and “Wash your hands … a lot!”

“This is going TOO far. Just. Stop. It. Oregonians get it. We’re doing the right thing. We don’t need to be shamed,” tweeted Mr. Post.

We are facing an unprecedented crisis — and the single most important thing each of us can do to protect our community right now is stay home.



I want to thank @WiedenKennedy for providing their services to the state during this important time. https://t.co/LpLvxqiq43 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 28, 2020

.@OregonGovBrown warns Oregonians that five people they know could die, in new ad campaign.

#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #orpol pic.twitter.com/oN68YZMpvu

— Jonathan A. Lockwood (@JNTHN_LCKWD) March 29, 2020





This is going TOO far. Just. Stop. It. Oregonians get it. We’re doing the right thing. We don’t need to be shamed. #orpol #COVID19 https://t.co/fwUydnhT9s — Bill Post 🏝 (@BillPostOregon) March 29, 2020

Another 30-second spot highlights the work of “essential workers,” including health-care providers, first responders, delivery drivers and grocery clerks.

Jason Bagley and Eric Baldwin, executive creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy Portland, said they “created this campaign with the Governor because we don’t want to look back and wish we had done more.”

“We have a lot of heart for Oregon and all who live here, and we know that staying home will save lives,” they said in a statement. “This campaign provides clarity and conviction around what staying at home means — and how we all have a role to play to help our community.”

The ad campaign is scheduled to appear on local television, radio, social media and online.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.