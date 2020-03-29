Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday he doubts that the state will be able to loosen its coronavirus restrictions in the next two weeks, saying that the Maryland-D.C.-Virginia area at that point will be “looking a lot more like New York.”

“No, we don’t see any way that we’re going to be opening back up in a couple of weeks,” Mr. Hogan said on “Fox News Sunday.” “The Washington metropolitan area — Maryland, D.C. and Virginia — has quadrupled [in the number of cases] in the past week, and we see that continuing to grow exponentially, and we think in two weeks around Easter, we’re going to be looking a lot more like New York.”

As of Saturday night, there were 304 positive test results of COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., while Maryland had 992 and Virginia recorded 739, according to WTOP figures, and Mr. Hogan said it would only get worse.

“There’s no question about that,” said the Republican governor, despite the state’s aggressive social-distancing efforts, including some of the nation’s first school closures.

New York state had 52,318 positive test results as of Saturday night, with 29,766 in New York City, according to figures from the state health department.

“It’s continuing to grow at really kind of frightening paces, and we think it’s going to be worse in two weeks, not better,” he said.

President Trump has broached the idea of reopening businesses by Easter, which is April 12, a goal that National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci has called an “aspirational projection to give people some hope.”

While Mr. Hogan said he understood the president’s push to remain positive, he said such messaging “isn’t helpful” as governors urge residents to stay at home except to shop for essential items or visit the doctor.

“And then we’ve got messaging coming out saying that things are okay and you should get back to normal — it does conflict and it hurts the messaging.”

He said the administration has sought to address the governors’ requests for items, but that the “big pinch point” remains a lack of COVID-19 tests, ventilators, masks, swabs, and personal protective equipment for medical staff.

“Look, I think the president is just trying to be hopeful, which is good,” Mr. Hogan said. “We don’t want people to be scared, but we do want them to take it seriously.”

