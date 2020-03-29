Terrance Burke, a basketball coach and guidance counselor at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 54.

“I know this news is devastating and shocking to many in the Northwestern High School community and all who knew and loved him,” Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools, wrote in a letter to the community. “Please know that my heart is breaking with yours and I am praying for your strength and comfort during this time.”

Burke, also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was one of five new COVID-19 deaths in Maryland confirmed on Saturday, which doubled the state’s total at the time to 10.

His passing triggered an outpouring of emotion with messages on social media from his cousin, fellow coaches and others in his community:

Northwestern High (Hyattsville MD) Head basketball Coach Terrance Burke has passed away due to complications from the #Coronavirus. Coach Burke was also a counselor & US Navy Veteran.



Fairmount High HC Chuck Henry says “Coach Burke was a great guy and always welcoming” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/r6zqwu3zSv — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 28, 2020

Lost my beloved cousin, who served this country, to #COVID19 😔. His life might could have been saved if just anyone took this seriously in January. We don’t even know if he’ll get the homegoing he deserves. Say his name @POTUS Terrance Burke. SIP 3/27/2020 #TrumpLiesAmericansDie pic.twitter.com/LELO0Mnq1L — BlackFire (@RightToFight4) March 28, 2020

We lost a great guy yesterday RIP to Coach Terrence Burke (Boys Basketball coach) Northwestern High School. Hyattsville, MD. Everyone please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/VRSQC7YAX1 — CoachJohnKamara (@CoachJK_5) March 28, 2020

This is a heartbreaking loss for @pgcps. A coach and counselor, Terrance Burke touched the lives of many kids at Northwestern High. His family is in my prayers and those of all Prince George’s County residents. #COVID19 is serious, we must do everything possible to save lives. https://t.co/jCDf4szD8u — Anthony Brown (@RepAnthonyBrown) March 28, 2020

