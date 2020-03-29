Terrance Burke, a basketball coach and guidance counselor at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 54.
“I know this news is devastating and shocking to many in the Northwestern High School community and all who knew and loved him,” Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools, wrote in a letter to the community. “Please know that my heart is breaking with yours and I am praying for your strength and comfort during this time.”
Burke, also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was one of five new COVID-19 deaths in Maryland confirmed on Saturday, which doubled the state’s total at the time to 10.
His passing triggered an outpouring of emotion with messages on social media from his cousin, fellow coaches and others in his community:
