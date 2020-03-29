President Trump said Sunday he is extending his guidelines for Americans to stay at home because of the coronavirus until April 30, abandoning his hope of opening up business by Easter.

He said the White House will release a new strategy for states by Tuesday and hopes to have everything up and running by June 1.

Mr. Trump on March 16 said he wanted Americans to work and learn at home, avoid non-essential travel and use takeout instead of entering restaurants through March 31.

He’s mused about a new plan that ranks U.S. counties by risk to get things humming by mid-April. Now, he says the peak death rate won’t come for two more weeks from now, so he extended the mitigation strategy through the end of April.

“Easter should be the peak number,” he said.

The president also questioned the tremendous use of medical masks at an unnamed hospital in New York, noting use surged from 10,000-20,000 to 300,000 in recent days.

“Where are the masks going? Are they going out the back door? How do you go from 10,000 to 300,000? And we have that in a lot of different places. Because I just don’t see a practical standpoint how that’s possible to go from that to that, and we have that happening in 10 places, not to that extent, that was the highest number I’ve heard,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump comments appeared to imply masks were being siphoned off somehow instead of being used by health workers who are working around the clock, at great personal risk, to help people dying from the coronavirus in the hardest-hit part of the U.S.

“Something’s going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters,” he said.

New York City has reported over 33,000 cases of the coronavirus and nearly 680 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Mr. Trump said he ordered his Treasury and Labor secretaries to look into restoring the tax-deductibility of meals for corporations whose workers frequent restaurants, saying the idea came from a number of high-end chefs like Thomas Keller, Wolfgang Puck and Daniel Boulud who operate in New York.

The president also praised the Army Corps of Engineers and Federal Emergency Management Agency for building 2,900 hospital beds at the Javits Center in Manhattan, to free up space for coronavirus patients

“People have never seen anything like that,” Mr. Trump said.

“Everyone’s trying to figure out how they did it,” Mr. Trump added, noting that he, too, was a good builder in his private life.

He said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “expressed his thanks, which we appreciate.”

Governors are pressuring Mr. Trump to use the full weight of his powers to expand the production of medical equipment and protective gear for health workers on the front lines. Nearly 137,000 people in the U.S. had become infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. as of late Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Over 2,400 have died and 2,600 have recovered.

The president said an Ohio company is seeking approval for a technique that sterilizes masks of health workers up to 20 times.

“I guess that’s like getting 20 masks,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also said New York is testing whether a malaria drug in combination with certain antibiotics works against the coronavirus in a trial involving over 1,000 people.

He also pointed to trials of a treatment that relies on antibodies in the blood plasma of patients who’ve recovered from the disease.

