The D.C. Department of health announced Sunday night four additional deaths from the coronavirus and 59 new positive cases.

D.C. Health confirmed the deaths of a 39-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 68-year-old male and a 73-year-old male.

All but 15 of the new cases of COVID-19 were individuals under the age of 60, and 45% of the new cases are under the age of 40.

As of Sunday night, the region has recorded 41 deaths and over 2,500 positive cases of COVID-19, with 401 in the District, 890 in Virginia and 1,239 in Maryland.

The District has 106 cases and Maryland 39 cases that are in recovery, the Virginia Department of Health did not “have that information to share at this time”

Many people are working from home, restaurants and bars are staying open for carryout and delivery service but virtually all other public-facing, non-essential businesses, like movie theaters, museums, public playgrounds and parks, gyms, events and concert venues and personal care businesses, are being forced to close in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the public health emergency to at least April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more will last until then and schools, restaurants and bars, public playgrounds, libraries, and many non-essential businesses will remain closed until then, as well. The D.C. Board of Elections asked that everyone vote by mail for the June elections.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more, he ordered all non-essential businesses to close and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until April 24.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the closure of schools until the end of the academic year and ordered the closure of the aforementioned non-essential businesses for at least a month. Mr. Northam also banned mass gatherings of 10 people or more.

