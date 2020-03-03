New Army recruits will be tested for the Coronavirus before they begin their inprocessing period during basic training, Army officials confirmed Tuesday.

The testing will take place starting Tuesday at the Army’s basic training centers: Fort Benning, Ga.; Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and Fort Sill, Okla.

All recruits will be screened immediately after they arrive, Army officials said.

They will be questioned about whether they have recently visited any of the locations where the Coronavirus has been discovered in large numbers, such as China, South Korea and Italy. In addition, medical personnel will check their temperatures and determine whether they are exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, officials said.

If the tests are negative, the Army recruit will then go into the normal inprocessing procedure such as uniform issue and administrative needs.

But, if positive, the recruit will be taken to the post hospital for more in-depth testing and examinations.

Gen. Paul Funk II, commander of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, said they have sufficient testing kits on hand at the Army’s four basic training centers.

About 1,000 recruits begin basic training every week in the Army. That number is expected to grow much larger as the school year ends, officials said.

A test of the new Coronavirus check went off without a hitch on Monday, officials said.

“We are going to learn from this,” Gen. Funk said.

