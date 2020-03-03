The coronavirus has made its way into Seattle’s biggest employer and one of America’s most-iconic companies.

Amazon confirmed Tuesday evening that one of the employees at its South Lake Union buildings had tested positive for the deadly virus that has killed more than 3,000 people and sickened tens of thousands more worldwide.

“The employee went home feeling unwell on Tuesday, February 25 and has not entered Amazon offices since that time,” the company said in an email to the New York Times.

“We are supporting the affected employee, who remains in quarantine,” the Amazon spokesman said.

NBC News reported similarly later Tuesday evening.

