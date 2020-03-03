LAS VEGAS (AP) - A jail detainee in Las Vegas was beaten by guards and his cellmate witnessed the attack after the detainee complained that he hadn’t been released when his bail was posted, according to a police arrest report.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained the document after police on Friday announced the arrests of Nicholas Diaz Jr., 23, and Eduardo Bueno, 28.

Diaz and Bueno were suspended without pay, police said, and remained jailed Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing April 13 of evidence on felony battery, conspiracy and oppression under color of office charges. Their attorneys weren’t immediately indentified. Diaz’s bail was set at $20,000. Bueno’s bail is $25,000.

The detainee’s name wasn’t made public. He waited until guards changed shifts before seeking medical attention and reporting he had been punched and kicked by the two corrections officers early Feb. 21, the police report said.

Jail surveillance video showed Diaz at the inmate’s cell door about 3:20 a.m., and Diaz and Bueno donning gloves at a control desk before entering the man’s cell, the report said, and they were inside for less than two minutes.

The detainee’s cellmate told police the man curled in a fetal position while Diaz and Bueno hit him.

