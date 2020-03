Sen. Bernard Sanders was declared the winner in the Colorado primary, flexing his political muscle in the Mountain West.

It could be a good sign for Mr. Sanders’ pull among Latino voters, which made up a good chunk of the state’s electorate and are expected to play a big role in California.

Mr. Sanders also carried the state over Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.