Sen. Bernie Sanders won the state of Utah on Tuesday, continuing to remain victorious out west.

The self-declared socialist also won Colorado as well as his home state of Vermont on Super Tuesday. He was running strong in California, too, heading into the big day where more than a dozen states went to the polls.

With more than 30 percent of precincts reporting, Mr. Sanders had about 33 percent of the vote in the Utah Democratic primary. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was in second with about 19 percent.

