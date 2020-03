Sen. Bernard Sanders on Tuesday defended his political backyard, winning Vermont in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

There were 16 pledged delegates on the line in Vermont.

News networks immediately called the race for Mr. Sanders.

Vermont is among the 15 states and territories holding primary and caucus contests.

Mr. Sanders held a delegate lead heading into Super Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.