A California man on Monday was sentenced to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking and harassing the families of victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Brandon Michael Fleury, 22, of Santa Ana, California, was convicted last year by a federal jury in Florida of interstate transmission of a threat to kidnap and interstate cyberstalking.

Fleury was sentenced Monday to 66 months in prison.

Prosecutors say Fleury used 13 Instagram accounts to harass victims’ families, sending threats of kidnapping and violence, according to court documents. He registered the accounts under aliases, including Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz and notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

The threats were lodged between late December 2018 and early January 2019. Messages included “With the power of AR-15, you’ll all die” and “With the power of my AR-15, I take your loved ones away from you permanently.’

An AR-15 was used in the Parkland shooting attack on Valentine’s Day in 2018. Mr. Cruz stands accused of killing 17 people in the massacre and faces the death penalty.

Fleury told law enforcement that the messages were to taunt the victims and gain popularity online, according to court documents.

