During the Lenten season until April 3, Morton’s the Steakhouse (1050 Connecticut Ave. NW; 7400 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 11956 Market St., Reston) is offering twin lobster tails for $39 every Friday from 5 p.m. until closing.

For lunch at Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons Hotel (2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW), a “burger-centric” menu is available in the lounge, featuring a Korean barbecue salmon burger and a toasted quinoa burger, as well as a prime steak burger, with a choice of two sides, a no-spirit drink and a sweet for $22.

A Wagyu beef and whisky dinner takes place at Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW) from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, priced at $275 per person. The dinner begins with Macallan Scotch whisky cocktails and canapes, followed by a five-course steak dinner. Each course will be accompanied by tastings from the Macallan collection of Scotches. At the conclusion of the evening, diners will receive a Macallan gift.

The Indian restaurant Pappe (1317 14th St. NW) celebrates Holi, the Indian festival of colors, from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with a prix-fixe dinner menu and a special cocktail. Diners will be presented with a tray of colored powders to paint their faces. The $40 three-course meal features fish curry, a traditional braised lamb curry, saffron rice pudding and chai crème brûlée.

On Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2941 Restaurant (2941 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church) is holding a Spring Wedding Showcase in which prospective brides and grooms can tour the restaurant and gardens to explore the area’s top wedding vendors, including cake designs and flower arrangements. Hors d’oeuvres will be sampled. The entrance fee is $20 per couple.

On March 16-20, the restaurant will offer a Taste of Asia Tasting Menu of 10 Asian-inspired dishes. Two- and three-course menus are available at lunch, priced at $28 and $38, respectively. Three-, four- and five-course dinner menus are priced at $38, $48 and $58, respectively.

2941 Restaurant is featuring European black truffles on the dinner menu for the entire month of March. Guests will be able to select four-, five-, six-, seven- and eight-course meals, priced from $75 to $130 per person. Wine pairings are available for an additional cost.

Sunday is International Women’s Day, and Lupo Verde (1401 T St. NW) honors the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives with the Nancy Pelosi cocktail, priced at $15, incorporating Makers Mark whiskey and Amaro Nocino del Molise (a dark brown liqueur from the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy where Mrs. Pelosi’s mother comes from), grapefruit and avocado syrup.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20 with a Pink Tie Party at The Next Whisky Bar in the Watergate Hotel (2650 Virginia Ave. NW) and its “Philosopher’s Walk,” a mix of Japanese whiskey, vermouth, green tea syrup and lemon.

The 7-Eleven Evolution Store (504 K St. NW) features the Mexican street food restaurant Laredo Taco Co., a cold treats bar and mobile checkout.

Art has become an important aspect of restaurant decor. Todd English’s MXDC Cocina Mexicana (600 14th St. NW) has a bright, paper flower installation created by illustrator/industrial engineer Kirby-Jay Conyette on exhibition through May. The color scheme is pink, white, marigold, cobalt blue and fuchsia. There are four art-installation pieces. Each work displays 30 to 60 flowers, ranging in size from 2 to 36 inches.

On March 17 at 6:30 p.m., Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier (2401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) is holding a special, five-course wine dinner featuring the Alsatian wines of the Trimbach vineyard, with Jean Trimbach as guest speaker. The dinner is priced at $165, and each course will be paired with a Trimbach wine.

Brasserie Beck (1101 K St. NW) is “Celebrating the Classics” on March 21 with a seated dinner honoring Chef Francois Dionot of l’Academie de Cuisine and a special tribute from Chef Patrick O’Connell of the Inn at Little Washington. The $300 all-inclusive meal, prepared by half a dozen chefs from local restaurants, starts with a reception at 6:30 p.m., seating at 7:30.

On March 28 at noon, the Big Cork Vineyards (4236 Main St., Rohrersville, Md.) is offering tasting sessions of its time-release wines, priced at $65, with food pairings. (Regular tastings of six wines for $15 are available Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) On Saturday, the Washington County vineyard features a Girl Scout cookies and wine tasting, which includes a glass of wine and five cookies. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., the vineyard has live music by various bands and musicians.

