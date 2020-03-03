D.C. officials on Tuesday warned consumers of scammers who may take advantage of the growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Scams could include selling products that are marketed to prevent the coronavirus but are ineffective, spreading misinformation or pretending to solicit donations to help coronavirus victims, according to a statement by the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.

The goals of these scams are to steal consumers’ money and personal information, the statement said.

OAG warned of emails claiming to be from the Center for Disease Control, urged people to consult a medical professional and to do independent research before donating to a charity.

