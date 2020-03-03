Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Tuesday he closed an agency office in Washington state for 14 days because an employee got sick after visiting someone at a nursing facility that’s seen a number of coronavirus infections and multiple deaths.

“Though the employee did not report to work when they felt ill, we are taking these steps, again, out of an abundance of caution,” Mr. Wolf told Congress.

The LifeCare facility in Kirkland, Washington, is at the center of the local outbreak unfolding in King and Snohomish counties.

Dozens of residents and staff members are being tested for the virus, after four residents in their 70s or 80s died and others were hospitalized.

The DHS employee’s visit to see a relative occurred “before it was known that that facility was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” Mr. Wolf said.

The worker did stay home from work upon feeling ill and reported it to supervisors.

Mr. Wolf praised the employee for following protocol amid the outbreak. All employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home and telework, if possible.

