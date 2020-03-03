President Trump will visit Tennessee on Friday to view damage from deadly tornadoes and meet with local officials.

The president said Tuesday he will visit the Nashville area after storms killed at least 19 people.

“We’re working with the leaders in Tennessee, including their great Governor Bill Lee, to ensure everything is done properly,” Mr. Trump said while speaking at the National Association of Counties. “Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost.”

