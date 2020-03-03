Sen. Elizabeth Warren suffered the dignity of being rejected by the voters that know her best - from both her home state of Massachusetts and her native Oklahoma.

The most devastating blow against her dreams of becoming president came from her constituents in Massachusetts, where she was poised to finish a distant third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

She was also running well behind Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders in Oklahoma - a state that became a central part of the story she shared about her upbringing on the campaign trail.

Adding insult to injury, she also trailed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who she targeted with some of her harshest attacks.

President Trump poked fun at Ms. Warren’s electoral tumble.

“‘Elizabeth “Pocahontas’” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!”

