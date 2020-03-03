YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - A stretch of U.S. 95 north of Yuma will be closed several times Friday for 30-minute periods while a U.S. Army facility conducts artillery test firings.

The closures of a 23-mile (37-kilometer) section of the highway north of Imperial Dam Road are planned between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for the Yuma Proving Ground’s program to develop extended-range artillery.

The Yuma Sun reports that the proving ground has been testing components of an extended range system for about four years and that the component currently being tested is an autoloader that holds five projectiles and five propellant charges.

