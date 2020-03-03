The prospect that Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden would name former President Barack Obama or former first lady Michelle Obama as his running mate has been fascinating people for some time. That’s three “former” Obama administration references to consider, but read on.

The Washington Post was exploring the prospect of a Biden/Obama ticket as far back as 2015. There are, in fact, campaign shirts and stickers for sale from a variety of vendors reading “JOEBAMA 2020.”

“This is a great way to support the hypothetical of Joe Biden for President in 2020 with his running mate — either Michelle Obama or Barack Obama. Joebama for President!” advises JuntoTees, an Indiana company which has offered this motto on assorted items since 2018.

The prospect of a Biden/Obama ticket has also sparked public discussions about the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1951 and ensures that a president can only serve two terms in office. No former president, however, has explored running for vice president. Yet.

To compound matters, Mr. Biden also has gone on the record saying he’d consider a Republican running mate — noting during a campaign stop New Hampshire in late December that there were some “really decent Republicans still out there.”

Mr. Biden, though, later offered a further factor to the running mate equation. At an Iowa campaign stop in January, he told an audience that he would be happy with Mrs. Obama as vice president — and consider Mr. Obama to be a Supreme Court justice.

“He’d be a great Supreme Court justice,” said Mr. Biden. “And I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president.”

But don’t forget one other bit of palace intrigue.

Then, of course, there’s former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who has not ruled out her role as a potential vice president, telling NBC daytime host Ellen DeGeneres “never say never.” Mrs. Clinton said this Feb. 6, less than a month ago.

$3 MILLION A DAY

A simple communication from the Republican National Committee reveals much about the state of things.

“Donald J. Trump for President Inc., authorized joint fundraising committees, and the RNC raised over $86 million in February — raising nearly $3 million a day, every day. Since the beginning of 2019, the four entities have raised over $607 million, and have over $225 million cash on hand. This was also the biggest month for digital fundraising since 2016, attributed to the over one million new donors gained during the impeachment sham,” the organization advises.

The record-breaking numbers, says RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, is fueling “the greatest ground operation and grassroots army in history.”

AN ARMY FOR TRUMP

Are you a recruit? Donald J. Trump for President Inc. has formed the “Army for Trump,” a new outreach dedicated to recruiting and mobilizing those “committed to fighting to reelect President Trump.”

The online push offers practical ideas and campaign tools for Trump fans — whether it’s making phone calls, knocking on doors or becoming a “Trump Victory Fellow” through leadership training. Find the details at ArmyforTrump.com.

SMITH AND MATTHEWS

The wondering game is on: Who will take the place of MSNBC “Hardball” host Chris Matthews? He suddenly retired from his longtime prime-time perch on the network Monday following suggestions he had behaved inappropriately with a female guest.

“News veterans Shepard Smith, Steve Kornacki and Joy Reid are all on the shortlist,” says The New York Post.

The three each have their attributes and histories. Mr. Smith resigned from Fox News in October, asking the network to release him from his contract to host “Shepard Smith Reporting” so he could start “a new chapter” in his career.

Mr. Kornacki is an MSNBC national political correspondent known for giving analysis of polls and election results while Ms. Reid currently hosts MSNBC’s popular weekend show “AM Joy.” She has previously substituted for other MSNBC prime-time hosts, including Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow.

CAN OBAMA STALL SANDERS?

Former President Barack Obama has noted he would not be active force in the 2020 presidential race. One veteran columnist, however, believes Mr. Obama will step in as Sen. Bernard Sanders gains serious traction in his quest for the White House.

“The biggest remaining question this cycle is: What, if anything, will Obama do to join the party hierarchy, publicly or perhaps behind the scenes, and stall Sanders’ momentum as he tries to assemble the 1,991 delegates necessary for a first ballot victory at the party’s national convention in Milwaukee come mid-July?” asks McClatchy columnist Andrew Malcolm.

Mr. Sanders’ stand as a democratic socialist feeds “party leaders’ fear that a likely resounding thumping on Nov. 3 of the man proposing countless trillions in new taxes and spending would also cost Democrats their House majority and their attempt to erase the GOP’s slim advantage in the Senate.”

“On the other hand, an obvious bid to push the convention to a second ballot could well alienate the fervent Sanders crowd on the left as yet another perceived rigging of results to deny the independent senator what they view as his hard-earned rightful place atop the national ticket of the party he does not belong to,” he continues.

“On a second ballot, the party’s 775 super delegates are allowed to vote. They’re now disguised as ‘automatic delegates.’ But as loyalists and former officeholders, this group seems more likely to risk a Sanders revolt than discard their genuine chance to oust an Oval Office usurper like Trump who’s never reached 50% job approval,” says Mr. Malcolm.

POLL DU JOUR

• 88% of Americans feel uneasy leaving their phone at home, 80% use their phone as an alarm clock.

• 74% consider themselves “addicted to their phones.”

• 73% use their phone when they are “on the toilet.”

• 64% have texted someone who is in the same room as they are.

• 55% use or look at their phone while driving.

Source: A Reviews.org survey of 500 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 11 and released Feb. 26.

