Former FBI Director James B. Comey wants the world to know that he cast his vote on Super Tuesday for Joseph R. Biden, saying President Trump “fears” the former vice president and would rather face-off in the general election against Sen. Bernard Sanders.

Mr. Comey said it was the first time he has voted in a Democratic primary because he is backing the party that is “dedicated to restoring values” in the White House.

“I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need a candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office,” Mr. Comey said on Twitter. “There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020”

Mr. Comey lives in Virginia, which is among the 15 states and territories to hold their primary contests Tuesday.

The Democratic primary race is looking more and more to be boiling down to a battle between Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders.

Mr. Comey led the FBI from 2013 to 2017 when Mr. Trump fired him, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

He also was leading the probe into whether Trump allies colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

